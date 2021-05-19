Williams (foot) went back to the locker room and has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's play-in game against the Wizards, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Williams went to the locker room in the second quarter, but he returned in the second half. The pain was apparently too much, and he'll miss the remainder of Tuesday's action.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Starts second half•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Heads to locker room•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Good to go for play-in•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Likely available Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Will be game-time decision•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Done for regular season•