Williams (toe) will not return to Sunday's game against Heat, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Williams played just 11 minutes after returning from a one-game absence due to turf toe. He tallied four points, two rebounds and two assists in his limited action. Williams should be considered questionable for Tuesday's rematch with Miami.
