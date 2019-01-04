Celtics' Robert Williams: Out Friday
Williams (groin) is out Friday against the Mavericks, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Williams continues to nurse a persistent left groin strain, which will keep him out for a sixth straight tilt. His next opportunity to take the floor arrives Monday against the Nets, so he'll have some time to rest and recover with hopes of playing then.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable vs. Mavericks•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Ruled out Monday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable Saturday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out with sore left leg•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...