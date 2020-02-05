Celtics' Robert Williams: Out indefinitely
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he hopes to have Williams (hip) back in practice before the All-Star break, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Williams hasn't been available since early December due to a left hip issue, but he's slowly making progress, and the Celtics are holding out hope that he'll be able to get back on the floor within the next week. Even if that is the case, though, Williams likely won't be ready for game action until later in February, at the earliest.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams III: Can run, evaluation coming Feb. 4•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams III: Likely out through All-Star break•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams III: To be re-evaluated in three weeks•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams III: MRI results encouraging•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams III: Set for follow-up scan•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams III: Will be re-evaluated in three weeks•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...