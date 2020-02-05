Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he hopes to have Williams (hip) back in practice before the All-Star break, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Williams hasn't been available since early December due to a left hip issue, but he's slowly making progress, and the Celtics are holding out hope that he'll be able to get back on the floor within the next week. Even if that is the case, though, Williams likely won't be ready for game action until later in February, at the earliest.