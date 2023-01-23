Williams (knee) will miss Monday's game against the Magic due to injury management, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

The Celtics will opt to play it safe with Williams after hyperextending his surgically repaired left knee in their last game. Considering Monday's tilt is the first of a back-to-back set and Williams is ruled out for management purposes rather than an injury, fantasy managers can take a deep breath knowing that Williams will not miss an extended period of time. Grant Williams is the favorite to step into the starting five sans-Williams, while Luke Kornet figures to see more run.