Williams (knee) won't play Saturday against the Warriors, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Williams was previously tabbed as day-to-day, which indicated that a return Saturday was possible. However, his long-awaited debut will have to be pushed back. With Al Horford (COVID-19 protocols) also out against Golden State, Blake Griffin and Grant Williams will see larger roles. Williams' next chance to make his 2022-23 debut will come Monday against the Clippers.