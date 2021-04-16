Williams (knee) will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Warriors.
Williams' absence will mark his second straight due to an ailing left knee. As a result, the likes of Tristan Thompson and Luke Kornet could potentially see some extra run off the bench.
