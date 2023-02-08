Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the 76ers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Al Horford (knee) will also be joining Williams on the sidelines Wednesday, which should translate to big minutes for Grant Williams and guys like Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin will be more involved in the rotation. Williams' next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Hornets. With Boston's frontcourt so thin, Joel Embiid could be headed for a monster game.