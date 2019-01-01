Celtics' Robert Williams: Out Wednesday
Williams (groin) is out Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
Williams will be sidelined for a fifth straight contest Wednesday. His next chance to make a return arrives Friday against the Mavericks.
