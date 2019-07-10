Celtics' Robert Williams: Out with hip injury
Williams won't play in Tuesday's summer league game due to a right hip bruise.
Williams had nine points and nine rebounds in Saturday's contest, so it appears to be a recent injury. It's unclear when the 21-year-old is expected to return to the court.
