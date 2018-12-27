Celtics' Robert Williams: Out with sore left leg
Williams is out Thursday against the Rockets due to a sore left leg, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
It's not immediately clear when Williams picked up the injury, as he didn't see the floor for the Celtics' Christmas game against the 76ers. With him sidelined, Daniel Theis, Semi Ojeleye and Guerschon Yabusele are candidates to see upticks in workload.
