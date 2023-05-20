Williams logged 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Williams didn't miss a single shot from the field but also contributed on the defensive end, racking up multiple blocks for the fourth time over his last eight playoff appearances. The big man has also produced on offense, scoring in double digits in three of his last four starts.