Williams (knee) will play and come off the bench for Saturday's Game 3 at Brooklyn, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.
Williams will be eased back into action after returning relatively quickly from his MCL injury, with the center coming off the bench and expected to play only around 20 minutes. His return could cut into the workloads of Daniel Theis, Al Horford and Grant Williams.
