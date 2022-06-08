Head coach Ime Udoka confirmed Wednesday that Williams (knee) is available and will start Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Williams will remain in Boston's starting lineup for Game 3 despite the knee soreness that's kept him on the injury report for the latter portion of the playoffs. He's averaged just 7.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 20.8 minutes per contest over the last six games, but he should see enough run in Game 3 to warrant consideration in DFS lineups.