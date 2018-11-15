Williams was again assigned to the Maine Red Claws of the G League for Thursday's game versus the Raptors 905.

This marks Williams' second trip to Maine and we're only 14 games into the NBA season. With Daniel Theis once again healthy for the Celtics, there are very few minutes available for Williams due to Boston's deep depth chart. The rookies's first G League game resulted in a double-double of 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.