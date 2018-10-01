Celtics' Robert Williams: Plays 10 minutes off bench Sunday
Williams provided five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 10 minutes in the Celtics' 115-112 preseason win over the Hornets on Sunday.
The 2018 first-round pick has logged 10 minutes apiece in his first two exhibitions, with Sunday's performance figuring his first pair of successful shots from the field. As per recent comments from President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge, Williams is expected to be brought along slowly during his rookie campaign due to his knee tendinitis issues, so his workload over the first pair of games could more or less be the norm for the duration of preseason.
