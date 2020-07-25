Williams produced seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 11 minutes of run during Friday's 98-84 scrimmage loss to OKC.

A hip injury forced the young center to miss almost all of December through February. Williams returned for four games in early March, only to then face the sports stoppage. So it's a joy to see the big fella crashing the boards and intimidating shots in Orlando. Some view the 22-year-old as Boston's defensive secret weapon for the Orlando play-in games. Expect coach Brad Stevens to experiment with Williams' rim protection before the playoffs start.