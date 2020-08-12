Williams produced 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks in Tuesday's 122-107 win over the Grizzlies.

After beginning the Orlando restart with three straight DNP's, Williams has now averaged 14.8 minutes, 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds over the past four contests. The young reserve big man has also shot 82.6 percent from the field over that stretch. Williams and Enes Kanter have recently supplied quality minutes off the bench, allowing coach Brad Stevens to rest starter Daniel Theis, who only played 18 minutes during Tuesday's victory. Over 28 appearances for the season, Williams now has five games with three or more blocks. Boston has now won four straight. Williams could see extended run on Thursday versus Washington if Stevens decides to rest his starters before the playoffs.