Williams had eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 loss to the Raptors.

Williams was a healthy scratch in each of the last two games despite the continued absence of Aron Baynes (foot). However, the rookie center matched his career high scoring total while making the most of his extended action in the blowout defeat. Baynes could potentially return to the lineup as early as next week, but until then Williams might be needed against stronger backup big men such as Portland's Enes Kanter (Wednesday) and Washington's Thomas Bryant (Friday).