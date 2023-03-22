Williams (hamstring) totaled six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 win over Sacramento.

Williams returned from an eight-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but he was limited to just 21 minutes off the bench. The athletic big man hasn't been able to stay available long enough to carve out a consistent role, so he's difficult to trust in fantasy. However, whenever he's in the rotation, he's certainly capable of being a solid stream options for rebounds and blocks.