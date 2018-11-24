Celtics' Robert Williams: Plays nine minutes in Friday's win
Williams had four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds, and one block in nine minutes during Friday's 114-96 win over the Hawks.
Williams made his fifth appearance, finishing with career highs in scoring, rebounding, and minutes while swatting his fourth block through just 24 minutes of action. The absence of Al Horford (knee) and blowout nature of the game were the main reasons Williams was called upon in this one. Nevertheless, the rookie continues to show signs that he could develop into a quality rotation player down the road.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Recalled from G League•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Efficient in second G League game•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Playing Thursday for Maine Red Claws•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Recalled by Celtics•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Assigned to G League•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Makes debut during loss to Magic•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...