Williams had four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds, and one block in nine minutes during Friday's 114-96 win over the Hawks.

Williams made his fifth appearance, finishing with career highs in scoring, rebounding, and minutes while swatting his fourth block through just 24 minutes of action. The absence of Al Horford (knee) and blowout nature of the game were the main reasons Williams was called upon in this one. Nevertheless, the rookie continues to show signs that he could develop into a quality rotation player down the road.