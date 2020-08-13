Williams played just six minutes in Thursday's loss to Washington.
Williams managed six points on 3-of-3 shooting, but his time on the floor was limited, which is a good sign as the playoffs approach. Daniel Theis will function as the Celtics' starting center, but Williams appears to have worked his way into the backup role.
