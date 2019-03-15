Williams gathered two points, one rebound and two steals across seven minutes in Thursday's 126-120 home win over the Kings.

With Daniel Theis out (illness) and Al Horford seeing time at power forward, Williams received his highest minutes total since February 26th. The big rookie has played in only 28 games this season. When his number is called, it's usually to deliver rugged interior defense and rim protection versus larger opponent lineups. Look for his modest minutes to be very match-up based moving forward.