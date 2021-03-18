Williams went for 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks in Wednesday's loss to the Cavs.

With Tristan Thompson (COVID-19 protocols) sidelined again, Williams played a season-high 27 minutes off the bench and posted his second double-double in the last three games. The big man has been incredibly productive in limited minutes this season, as he ranks among the league's best per-minute shot-blockers and rebounders. If Brad Stevens decides to expand Williams' role even slightly over the next two months, he could be a massive difference-maker down the stretch in fantasy leagues.