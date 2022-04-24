Williams posted two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 victory over Brooklyn.

The Celtics welcomed back Robert Williams, although his participation was minimal. His knee injury seems to still be an issue, as he was moving slowly in transition during Saturday's game and was seen hobbling sown the court a few times, especially in the second half. He won't get much of a break before Game 4, so Al Horford and Grant Willians should still be Boston's best fantasy frontcourt options leading into Monday's game.