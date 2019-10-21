Celtics' Robert Williams: Practices Monday
Williams (concussion) practiced Monday, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
Williams, who remains in concussion protocol, was able to go through practice Monday. Although his ability to practice was a good sign of Williams' progress in his recovery, he'll remain a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt with the 76ers.
