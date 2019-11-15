Celtics' Robert Williams: Probable against Warriors
Williams (ankle) was upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Williams missed Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a sore right ankle. He went through a shootaround Friday morning and appears to be ready to return to action.
