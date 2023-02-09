Williams (ankle) is considered probable for Friday's contest versus the Hornets, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Williams' sprained left ankle appears to be a minor issue, as the big man looks set to rejoin the action after missing only one game. Williams posted a 15-point, 15-board double-double last time out and, barring a late downgrade in his status, will look for another solid effort against the Hornets. He compiled eight points, nine boards, three assists and a block in his only other appearance versus Charlotte this season.