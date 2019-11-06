Celtics' Robert Williams: Probable Thursday
Williams (hip) is probable for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was able to play Tuesday, posting six points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 15 minutes. More information on his status should arrive following Thursday's morning shootaround, but it would be unexpected if he missed the game against Charlotte.
