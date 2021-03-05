Williams recorded 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 23 minutes Thursday in a 132-125 win versus Toronto.

Williams has flourished more than previously before thanks to his established role as the Celtics' backup center. He is particularly excelling at home with averages of 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks across their past four games. Williams' value may be limited to some extent but adequate for fantasy owners needing boosts in those categories.