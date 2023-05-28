Williams chipped in 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one block over 17 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 victory over the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Williams started the first two games of the series, but he's operated off the bench since. Overall, he's averaged 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.7 minutes per game. It's unlikely he plays more than 20 minutes during Game 7, but he's proven capable of submitting quality production in limited action.