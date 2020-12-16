Williams registered eight points (4-5 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 108-99 preseason loss against the 76ers.
Williams ended two points and four boards shy of a double-double, but he still looked productive considering he didn't even reach the 20-minute plateau. His best path at playing time will be to work as Daniel Theis' backup option at center, though Williams will compete with Tristan Thompson for that role.
