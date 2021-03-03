Williams tallied 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 22 minutes in Tuesday's 117-112 win over the Clippers.

Williams has now scored in double figures during two of the last three games, and he came within two rebounds of a double-double while coming off the bench Tuesday. Across his past three appearances, Williams is now averaging 11.0 points and 8.3 rebounds over 20.7 minutes per game.