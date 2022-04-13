Williams (knee) has progressed to shooting drills, but the Celtics are still expecting to be without their starting center for at least the first round of the playoffs, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Williams underwent surgery at the end of March to address a torn meniscus in his left knee and was expected to miss at least 4-to-6 weeks. While that timeline likely still remains in place, it's an encouraging sign to see Williams back on his feet and participating in basketball activities just two weeks after having surgery. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said, "We're happy with the progress but at the same time we understand it's gonna take time."