Williams came of the bench and provided four points and six boards over 18 minutes in Friday's 92-87 Game 7 win over the Raptors.

Starting center Daniel Theis was in foul trouble for much of the game, which necessitated big minutes from Robert and Grant Williams. The taller Robert Williams played more minutes than Grant, but it was Grant Williams who saw crucial fourth quarter minutes when Theis fouled out. Still, Robert Williams was energetic on the boards and played solid defense that led to a plus/minus ratio of plus-7. The second-year pro and his Celtic teammates will now move on to play Miami on Tuesday in the Eastern Conference Finals.