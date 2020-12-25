Williams (illness) is considered questionable for Friday's game against Brooklyn, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.
Williams came down with an illness and was a late addition to the injury report. The illness does not appear to be COVID-related, so there's still a chance the big man could be active. Williams saw 12 minutes of action in Wednesday's opener against Milwaukee, finishing with four points, four rebounds and a block.
