Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Friday
Williams (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Williams was held out of Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards due to right ankle soreness, but he'll have a chance to return Friday. His status should get cleared up closer to tip.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Two career highs in win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Logs 13 minutes in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Active Thursday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Probable Thursday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Full line in 15 minutes•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...