Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Game 2 against the Warriors, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Williams could be on the injury report for the remainder of the Finals, as he continues to deal with soreness in his knee. That said, he's appeared in six straight games with averages of 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 22.2 minutes. In Game 1, he posted eight points, six rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 24 minutes.