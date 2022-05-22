Williams (knee) is questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat on Monday.

Williams sat out Game 3 after the soreness in his left knee flared up, and his availability remains in question for Monday's contest. The 24-year-old averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 24.0 minutes over the first two games of the series, and he would provide a major boost for Boston if cleared for Game 4.