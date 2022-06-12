Williams is questionable for Monday's Game 5 against the Warriors due to left knee soreness, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Williams has played through his knee injury during the first four games of the NBA Finals, but he tweaked his knee during Friday's Game 4. However, coach Ime Udoka said Sunday that he's "optimistic" the center will be available Monday.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Tweaked knee during Game 4•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Available Friday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Listed questionable for Game 4•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Makes big impact in Game 3 victory•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Playing, starting Game 3•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Game 3•