Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Bucks.

Williams was a surprise inactive for Game 4 due to knee soreness after appearing in five straight games following a month-long absence due to meniscus surgery. The positive news is that the talented big man hasn't experienced a setback and is instead just dealing with general soreness, though Boston will likely be extremely cautious with Williams -- who signed a four-year, $48 million extension this offseason.