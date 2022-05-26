Williams (knee) is questionable for Friday's Game 6 against the Heat.
Williams continues to deal with left knee soreness, but he's appeared in the past two games. During his four appearances in the series, he's averaged 10.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 23.5 minutes.
