Williams (knee) is questionable for Friday's Game 6 against the Bucks.
Williams' left knee soreness has kept him out over the past two games. There will be increased pressure for him to return in Game 6, as the Celtics are on the road down 3-2 in the series. He may be a true game-time decision.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Won't play in Game 5•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Ruled out for Game 4 with sore knee•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Returns Saturday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Goes to locker room•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Modest production in loss•