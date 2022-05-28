Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Heat.
Williams continues to deal with knee soreness but only missed Game 3. Since then, he's averaged 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 24.0 minutes. It seems likely he'll be available in the do-or-die situation.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Good to go•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Game 6•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Grabs 10 boards in Game 5 win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Available for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Optimism for availability•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Feeling better, expected to be GTD•