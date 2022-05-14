Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Bucks, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Coach Ime Udoka said Saturday that Williams remains day-to-day, so his questionable tag doesn't come as a surprise. The 24-year-old has missed the last three games due to his sore left knee and could have his workload monitored if he's able to suit up in Game 7.