Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Monday
Williams is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets with an illness.
It's unclear how sick Williams is at this time, however more information should come out following the team's morning activities Monday. If he is forced to miss Monday, it shouldn't have much of an affect on the rotation as Williams has seen just 12 minutes of action in March.
