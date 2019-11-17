Play

Williams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

The 22-year-old returned from a one-game absence but played a season-low 10 minutes Friday versus Golden State, and he's apparently still feeling some soreness in his right ankle. Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter are now both healthy, so the Celtics frontcourt is in much better shape than earlier in the season.

