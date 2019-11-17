Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Sunday
Williams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
The 22-year-old returned from a one-game absence but played a season-low 10 minutes Friday versus Golden State, and he's apparently still feeling some soreness in his right ankle. Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter are now both healthy, so the Celtics frontcourt is in much better shape than earlier in the season.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Cleared to play•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Probable against Warriors•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Friday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Two career highs in win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Logs 13 minutes in Thursday's win•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.