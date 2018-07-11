Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Thursday
Williams (knee) has been "progressing really well" and is questionable for Thursday's summer league game.
Williams played just seven minutes in his first taste of summer league action before injuring his knee, which has kept him sidelined since. While it sounds like things are going well in his recovery, there's little reason for the Celtics to push him if he isn't feeling near 100 percent.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...