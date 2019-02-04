Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Tuesday
The Celtics list Williams (back) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Williams' sore lower back prevented him from dressing for Sunday's 134-129 win over the Thunder. He'll presumably be re-evaluated after Tuesday's morning shootaround before the Celtics determine his availability for the matchup with Cleveland. Even with Aron Baynes (foot) sidelined through the All-Star break, Williams is only third in the pecking order at center and isn't a lock to be included in coach Brad Stevens' rotation when healthy.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Not available Sunday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Heads to G League•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Recalled from G League•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Sent to G League•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Doesn't play in fourth straight•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Available to play Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...