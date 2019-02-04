The Celtics list Williams (back) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Williams' sore lower back prevented him from dressing for Sunday's 134-129 win over the Thunder. He'll presumably be re-evaluated after Tuesday's morning shootaround before the Celtics determine his availability for the matchup with Cleveland. Even with Aron Baynes (foot) sidelined through the All-Star break, Williams is only third in the pecking order at center and isn't a lock to be included in coach Brad Stevens' rotation when healthy.