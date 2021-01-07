Williams (health and safety protocols) is questionable for Friday's game against Washington, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
All four of Williams, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards and Tristan Thompson are listed on the injury report with the same designation, so it's likely they're undergoing contact tracing for the virus.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Double-doubles in win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Big game off bench•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Gets third-year option exercised•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Well-rounded performance in loss•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Will be available Sunday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Ruled out for Christmas Day•